News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Neighbours become far from good friends here!

Have you ever wondered who across the country complains more about nuisance nightmare neighbours than anyone else? A new survey reveals all!

By Nigel Booth
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Many across the UK have nuisance neighbours (photo: Adobe)
Many across the UK have nuisance neighbours (photo: Adobe)

New research by Comparethemarket reveals UK councils together receive an average of 190,181 complaints a year about nuisance neighbours.

That's a complaint on average every two minutes and 46 seconds!

Hide Ad

In fact, one in 12 Brits doesn’t get on with their neighbours while one in seven doesn’t even know their neighbours’ name.

Nightmare neigbours across the UK revealed in survey (photo: Adobe)

Most Popular