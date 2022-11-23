Neighbours become far from good friends here!
Have you ever wondered who across the country complains more about nuisance nightmare neighbours than anyone else? A new survey reveals all!
By Nigel Booth
2 hours ago - 2 min read
New research by Comparethemarket reveals UK councils together receive an average of 190,181 complaints a year about nuisance neighbours.
That's a complaint on average every two minutes and 46 seconds!
In fact, one in 12 Brits doesn’t get on with their neighbours while one in seven doesn’t even know their neighbours’ name.