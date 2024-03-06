Mothering Sunday: Products that help mothers sleep like babies
The Deluxe Washable Wool PillowThis is their best-selling wool pillow featuring customisability, machine washability and naturally hypoallergenic.
Hand-crafted from traceable and machine washable British wool combined with an organic cotton outer cover. The perfect choice for anyone looking to completely customise their pillow.
It also comes in three sizes and has the option of adding extra filling for a firmer feel.
Woolroom Wool Blankets & ThrowsThe collection of wool throws has something for every mother out there. They have created beautifully woven blankets that match any interior design using only the finest sheep, lamb, and alpaca wool.
Wool is a breathable insulator, so when you crawl under our blankets, it'll work with your body to make sure you're not too warm, not chilly, but at just the right temperature.