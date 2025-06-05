Miko introduces Miko Mini and Miko 3: transforming childhood learning and play with AI-powered robotics.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Miko, a global innovator in consumer electronics, is pleased to introduce Miko Mini and Miko 3; the latest advancements in interactive robots designed to empower, engage, and entertain children.

With these new products, Miko combines cutting-edge technology and heartfelt design to redefine the way children learn, grow, play and connect. Miko Mini is available in a choice of blue or purple from Amazon for an RRP of £199.99 and Miko 3 in a choice of Martian Red or Pixie Blue from Amazon for £229.99.

Empowering learning and curiosity: Miko Mini and Miko 3 are more than robots, they’re companions on a journey of discovery which ignite curiosity and nurture children’s natural desire to explore.

Miko interacts with children through engaging conversations, personalized learning activities, games, storytelling, and creative play. It adapts to each child’s pace whilst capturing a child’s imagination, forging an emotional connection, and having fun.

Strengthening emotional connections: Miko acts as more than a learning tool, it’s a friend. Through meaningful conversations and engaging activities, Miko teaches kids about emotions, empathy, and interpersonal skills, helping them understand and express their feelings better and be more empathetic towards others.

Miko can interpret facial expressions, tone of voice, and conversational cues to gauge the child's mood, such as joy, sadness, or frustration.

A child can ask Miko for advice if being bullied or do not understand why sharing is important and Miko will tailor its responses to match the child’s emotional state. Miko offers encouragement during challenges, celebrates achievements, and provides comfort when needed.

Fostering creativity, confidence, and STEAM Learning: Both Miko Mini and Miko 3 introduce children to problem-solving, and critical thinking through playful apps and games.

By engaging with these tools, kids build confidence in their abilities and unlock their creativity while simultaneously deepening an understanding of STEAM. The Ocean Explorer, Math Wizard, and Space Explorer apps bring learning to life.

Whether diving into the depths of the sea to uncover hidden treasures, solving puzzles in math land, or embarking on adventures among the stars, each experience sparks curiosity and imagination.

With the Story Maker app, kids can take the lead in crafting stories, blending learning with creative storytelling to build unique worlds and characters. With every interaction, Miko makes learning fun and impactful and helps children become smarter, more creative, and ready for the challenges of tomorrow.

Safe and trusted partner for families: The safety of children is paramount and both Miko Mini and Miko 3 are compliant with KidSAFE and are COPPA certified. Miko fully understands the importance of safety in today’s connected world.

Both Miko Mini and Miko 3 come with robust privacy controls and parental management tools, ensuring the child’s experience is totally secure, the content age appropriate and data fully protected.

Power up with Miko Max: With a multitude of activities on offer, children can dance along with Dance Masters or practise spellings with Spell Bee and, by subscribing to Miko Max, can access more premium content.

This includes warm, animated Disney classics from Frozen to Toy Story from Disney, battling villains with Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles, or enjoying Da Vinci Kids. There is also a wide range of other categories including games, stories, puzzles, music, yoga and educational videos, delivering unparalleled entertainment and educational value.

Miko Mini is perfect for families introducing a child aged 4+ to AI technology without breaking the bank. Its voice-first design sparks curiosity and encourages screen-free interaction, with Miko Mini displaying expressions and animations that enhance its interactions with children.

It’s compact 2-inch screen size makes it a portable, pocket-sized pal whilst its rubberized wheels, LED lights and time of flight range sensors enable full mobility.

Equipped with a triple MEMS microphone and high-performing speakers, Miko Mini excels in creating engaging audio experiences and through one-way video and audio connections, ensures a parent is always connected with little ones. Its empathetic personality, empowered by deep-learning AI, revolutionizes conversational learning, making it engaging and interactive for young minds whilst providing the perfect balance between enriched learning and companionship.

Miko 3 is a powerhouse designed to maximize a child’s full potential with its advanced AI capabilities. Its 4.7-inch touchscreen and dual interactive modes makes it easy for kids to interact, learn and engage and with a robust range of STEAM content, Miko 3 seamlessly blends education and fun. Equipped with dual MEMS microphone and high performing speakers, Miko 3 creates engaging audio experiences for kids whilst its rubberized wheels, Odometric sensors and time-of-flight range sensors enable high mobility.

Featuring two-way video calls, Miko 3 keeps kids and parents fully connected, whilst its advanced AI expressions resonate with kids, understanding a child’s emotions and needs whilst enhancing empathy and building kindness.

Aimed at children aged 5 -10, it supports eight languages and engages kids globally with a learning hub that showcases videos, images, and critical thinking tools.