Married couple at Nottinghamshire dementia home share their story to mark National Couples Day

Tom (76) and Ann (85), from Wren Hall, Selston, reminisced about their time together after first meeting at The Robin Hood pub in Brinsley, just three miles from where they now live. It was Tom who spotted Ann first, and said he couldn't help but be drawn to her charm. He added: "Ann looked beautiful, and I knew she was the one for me.”

Married for what the couple jokingly call a "bloody long time", the White’s shared their secret to a lasting relationship. Ann said: "Trust in each other. Never go to bed on an argument. Life is a lesson." Whilst, Tom cheekily said: "If the man gives in to the woman, it's better. Happy wife, Happy life."

Through the years, they've built a family legacy with children from Ann's previous marriage and some energetic grandchildren. As they reflected on their proudest achievements, Ann admitted: "Mine is marrying him, and his is marrying me." Tom added: "You big-headed sod! But I agree, mine is our life together.”

Tom and Ann

Now family members of Wren Hall, their connection remains as strong as ever. When asked about the best part about living in the home, they both agreed that it was the fact that they could be together. Keeping on the theme of togetherness, when asked if they had any further couple goals, Tom said: “Ask God if he’ll promise to take us to the next place together.”

Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “Ann and Tom stand as a testament to the enduring power of love and companionship. Their relationship is a reminder that a bit of humour is important in a happy marriage, and we’re looking forward to helping them continue their fun and laughter together for years to come at Wren Hall.”

Reminiscence is crucial for individuals living with dementia as it helps to offer a bridge to their past, evoke emotional connections, and stimulate cognitive function. Sharing memories also helps to maintain a sense of identity and contributes to maintaining independence and an enhanced quality of life.