The tots from Cherubs Wynndale, Wynndale Drive, Mansfield, and Cherubs Edwinstowe, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, went out into their communities to spread some festive joy.

The Cherubs Wynndale children posted homemade Christmas cards through the doors of residents living around the nursery and at the Roston Court OAP Centre, where, prior to Covid, the children would regularly visit and take part in activities.

Becky Whyle, Cherubs Wynndale manager, said: “We went into the community to spread a little Christmas spirit around the neighbourhood.

"The children loved being out and the residents really enjoyed their visits.

“Some of the residents were happy to be in photos and some sent chocolates and sweets back to the nursery later, as a ‘thank you.’ One man, Harry Cullumbine, said it had ‘made his day.’

“The children gave out cards they’d made at the nursery, then posted them and sang some carols.

“After the long few years of being indoors, throughout several lock downs we wanted the community to know that the Christmas spirit still continues despite everything.

“At Roston Court the children also dropped off some biscuits and waved to people inside.”

Meanwhile, at Cherubs Edwinstowe, the children have also been spreading some happiness.

Due to Covid restrictions, the children were unable to go into a local nursing home to sing for the residents.

So, they sang outside the Nightingale Nursing and Care Home, on Fourth Avenue, wishing residents and staff a ‘Merry Christmas’. The residents gathered around the windows to wave and sing along with the children.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said “It was lovely to see them interacting with the children, everyone was full of smiles and Christmas joy.”

The event helped to raise money for the nursery’s new charity partners, Women’s Aid.

On another occasion, Cherubs Edwinstowe youngsters also got to meet Santa for a Jingle Jog through Sherwood Forest.

"The excited children and staff warmed up, along with Santa, with some festive yoga, before doing a lap around the forest, walking or jogging whilst singing Christmas songs.”

"They thoroughly enjoyed the event and Santa certainly attracted attention and passing cars tooted their horns!"

