Kirkby trampoline park launches new inflatable attraction

Freestyle on Lowmoor Road installed its latest offering during the last lockdown ahead of opening its doors to the public on May 17.

The new £80,000 attraction boasts climbing walls and slides and has helped the firm create more jobs ‘for locals’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evony Hall, Leanne Tarry and Emma Chapman at the launch of new inflatable attraction at Kirkby's Freestyle trampoline park.

Ryan West, general manager said: “The inflatable is available in all sessions at no extra cost – we've kept the entry price the same as pre-lockdown

"It’s fun for all ages, yes, even adults!

"We are hoping this will hopefully bring much needed joy after the year we've all experienced, and it's also enabled us create more jobs for locals.

“We'd also like to thank our customers for their continued support – without them this addition wouldn't have been possible.”

Entry prices at the Kirkby venue will remain at pre-lockdown levels despite the £80,000 investment.

As well as keeping entry prices at pre-lockdown levels, Freestyle is offering NHS workers a 50 per cent discount.

A message from the editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.