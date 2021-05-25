Kirkby trampoline park launches new inflatable attraction
A popular trampoline park in Kirkby has reopened its doors this month – with the addition of a huge inflatable attraction.
Freestyle on Lowmoor Road installed its latest offering during the last lockdown ahead of opening its doors to the public on May 17.
The new £80,000 attraction boasts climbing walls and slides and has helped the firm create more jobs ‘for locals’.
Ryan West, general manager said: “The inflatable is available in all sessions at no extra cost – we've kept the entry price the same as pre-lockdown
"It’s fun for all ages, yes, even adults!
"We are hoping this will hopefully bring much needed joy after the year we've all experienced, and it's also enabled us create more jobs for locals.
“We'd also like to thank our customers for their continued support – without them this addition wouldn't have been possible.”
As well as keeping entry prices at pre-lockdown levels, Freestyle is offering NHS workers a 50 per cent discount.