As self-confessed ‘dairy shaker uppers’, The Collective team are always on the lookout for new and innovative ways to mix up the world of yoghurt and their brand-new kids launch is no different…

The Collective are experts when it comes kids’ yoghurts and understand parents’ constant quest for quick, tasty and healthy snacks that they know their kids will enjoy.

So, following the epic success of their Suckies yoghurt pouches, The Collective are now launching Mixers - a brand-new range of split pot yoghurts for kids aged 5-9.

Introducing Mixers, the awesome new kids split pot yoghurt range from The Collective.

The new Mixers yoghurts contain 30% less sugar than other split pot yoghurts in the market, and are made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, making them the perfect wholesome snack for after school snacking or between meals.

Each pot contains irresistibly smooth, creamy yoghurt, with an exciting separate serving of tasty, crunchy treats, ready for little ones to tip ‘n’ mix!

Available in two tempting flavours, both Mixers feature live yoghurt made with British whole milk. ‘Poppin’ Choco Mixers’ features vanilla yoghurt, with a mixable side of poppin’ choco rocks ‘n’ choc crispy craters - a mix of brownie chunks, choco rice pops and popping candy.

The line-up is completed with ‘Crunchin Strawb Mixers’, strawberry yoghurt with biscuit bites ‘n’ scrummy strawbs - a mix of shortcake biscuit bites, popped rice and freeze-dried strawberries.

The brightly coloured, interactive, packs each feature a joke perfect for primary school kids, as well as the fun new Mixers Crew characters: Cosmo the fearless explorer, Luna the tech-savvy inventor and Apollo the happy-go-lucky peacemaker who kids can interact with via a dedicated online world (www.thecollectivedairy.com).

Providing immune boosting vitamin D, calcium and protein, alongside live cultures, parents can be confident they are serving up a healthy portion of fun that tastes out of this world and delivers on key health benefits too.

Each of the Mixers range is HFSS compliant and is served in a fully curbside recyclable pot, perfect for teaching youngsters how to protect the planet.

Available now Waitrose and Ocado, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, the 100g posts have an RRP of £1.50.