The sad plight of the male grey and white dog, found frightened and confused lashed to a telegraph pole by a thin piece of blue rope had prompted Chad readers to inquire about adopting him.

Parents of pupils at Eskdale Junior School, Beeston, discovered the striking animal on Monday, January 10.

Members of the public, concerned he was abandoned, stayed with him until he could be collected by RSPCA Inspector Keith Ellis, who took him to safety at the charity’s Radcliffe Animal Centre.

Husky 'Storm' was left tied up outside a school in Nottinghamshire

The distressed dog was found to be microchipped, but the registered contact details were out-of-date.

The charity made enquiries and hoped to be able to reunite him with his owner.

However, a, RSPCA spokesman said: “We did track down some information about this lovely dog.

“It appears he was rehomed due to a change in family circumstances and was then abandoned by the new owners.

Abandoned husky who has been named 'Storm' had already been rehomed once when he was abandoned again

Rehoming

“For now, he's still in our care, but will go up for rehoming when the team are happy that he's ready.”

All the rescued animals at the RSPCA go under a full rehabilitation programme, involving behavioural assessments and monitoring, before they can be matched to new new owners.

There are lots of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits and other small awaiting new homes at the Radcliffe rescue – see rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/rehome/

To report a mistreated, neglected, injured or distressed animal call the RSPCA 24 hour cruelty line on 0300 123 4999.