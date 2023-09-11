HomeStart Mansfield needs you!

Watch more videos on Shots!

Since opening in 1986, the charity has supported thousands of local families with their team of volunteers, offering a couple of hours per week and a helping hand.

In 2020, with funding from the National Lottery, HomeStart Mansfield opened their charity shop on Albert Street, which specialises in all children's items, from clothes and toys to prams, cots and maternity equipment. The shop is a great success within the community.

In 2022, HomeStart Mansfield opened up the Elders and Toddlers playgroups which run 3 times per week in Ladybrook, Mansfield Woodhouse and Oak Tree Children's Centre. These have also been well attended and are an appreciated place to go for young families.

HomeStart supports families with young children

HomeStart Mansfield has also run many smaller projects over the years, from helping local schools with brand new school shoes and last year's food club in the summer holidays. However, their core service - volunteers providing emotional and practical help in the home - is in need of a significant boost!

HomeStart would like to put out an appeal to anyone who is considering volunteering within their community. Our home-visiting volunteers are very special people. These volunteers, who are parents themselves so can understand and empathise with the families they support, provide emotional support to those that are feeling overwhelmed or lonely.

Parenting can be a lonely time, and with anxieties and everyday pressures, it can sometimes feel like it is all too much. Our volunteers are there to provide a helping hand and a listening ear. Our volunteers visit weekly to help life feel a little bit easier and a lot less daunting.

If you think you would like to join our amazing team of volunteers, please get in touch!

You can call us on 01623 653391, however the best way to contact us would be to send us an email to [email protected]