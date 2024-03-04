Couple share “incredible experience” of adopting sibling group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The couple praised the “the whole process and support” they received from Adoption East Midlands.

Elizabeth said, “Being two mums, we got the question of what you’re going to be called. And I was going to be called Mummy and she was going to be called Mum. And then they created, on their own, Tall Mum and Short Mum and that’s who we are now. The fact that we’re two mums instead of a mum and a dad comes with a different set of restrictions. You have to find mum and mum books instead.”

LGBT+ Adoption & Fostering Week is a campaign led by New Family Social seeking to dispel myths around eligibility and promote support for LGBT+ people considering these routes to parenting and caring. This year’s theme is ‘Different Together’, which relates to both people from LGBT+ and global majority communities. Nottinghamshire County Council and Adoption East Midlands welcome LGBT+ individuals and couples from any ethnic background.

Sarah and Elizabeth

In both fostering and adoption, there’s always a need for homes where sibling groups can remain together. Sarah and Elizabeth adopted siblings two years ago.

Sarah said, “One of the biggest things that that we looked out for was that we were looking for a sibling group. There are so many siblings out there that need to have a home together.

“It's a huge task to take on but I think once that chaos and that blur kind of clears a little bit after the first six weeks and you're just like, this is amazing. There's two little people running around this house.

“Our house fit two. Our lives fit two perfectly. And the two that chose us, we chose, merged with, came as a unit and they are precious together. If you have the space, not just in your home, in your heart, in your mind, if you know that you can do it, go for it.”

Nottinghamshire County Council’s fostering service and Adoption East Midlands are two of over 70 agencies involved in the campaign.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“There are many amazing people across Nottinghamshire who have adopted or fostered a child or young person who needed a safe, loving home. These individuals do an important job and I want to express my sincere thanks to them all for the amazing work they do.

“But there are hundreds of children who need a stable, loving family, and more foster carers and adopters are urgently needed.

“We welcome foster carers and adopters from all backgrounds, including those from the LGBT+ community, and urge you to get in touch to find out how we could support you on your journey.

“If you’re LGBT+ and interested in fostering or adopting, you will be welcomed by us. We want to hear from you.”

Nottinghamshire County Council is a therapeutic fostering agency that prioritises finding local homes for local children to ensure they can remain within their own communities. Foster carers are supported every step of the way and receive exceptional benefits, support, and training packages. Find out more about fostering in Nottinghamshire at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/fostering, visit Facebook page www.facebook.com/fosternotts, or speak to a member of the fostering team by calling 0115 804 4440.

