Plans for a residential development at the disused Gregory Quarry, off Quarry Lane, was rejected by Mansfield Council last year.

Now, an appeal by Lee O’Connor has been made to the Secretary of State in a bid to overturn the council’s refusal to allow the construction to go ahead.

The appeal means a four-day enquiry is set to be held at the Civic Centre, the council’s headquarters, in April.

Wildlife volunteers working in the area close to where the houses are planned

Mr O’Connor, whose family operated the working stone quarry, worked with specialist consultants to create plans for a 204-home scheme sympathetic to re-purpose the now-redundant land.

The site’s proximity to the River Maun saw residents cite concerns over over-development, danger to pedestrians and the risk of rockfalls, in the area used for recreation.

Issues over residents’ access to the riverside and associated public spaces, as well as disruption to the Mansfield Way public footpath and Quarry Lane local nature reserve were also highlighted among objections.

The site was not considered suitable for housing when the Mansfield Local Plan was published in 2020, despite an objection by the developer, a report previously stated.

Appeal

A spokesman for the Maun Conservation Group said “We fully support the refusal decision by Mansfield Council and will work closely with the council and the enquiry planning inspector to ensure the appeal is dismissed.”

The council has written to residents saying anyone who want to take part in the enquiry can apply to present evidence at the inquiry.

A council letter to residents says details are currently being finalised by the Planning Inspectorate.

Anyone who wishes to take part is urged to contact the Planning Inspectorate ‘immediately’.

Representations must be made by February 15 quoting reference APP/X3025/W/21/3289431 – see acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk

See the development plans at https://planning.mansfield.gov.uk/online-applications/ – reference 2017/0575/OUT.

Rob Crolla, of Preston Baker, Leeds, acting for Mr O’Connor, has been approached contacted for comment.