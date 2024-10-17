The family-friendly bowling centre offers a fantastic range of entertainment options for people of all ages. With classic arcade games and fruit machines for adults and kids.The family-friendly bowling centre offers a fantastic range of entertainment options for people of all ages. With classic arcade games and fruit machines for adults and kids.
15 great indoor things to do with the kids this winter around Mansfield and Ashfield

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 13:36 BST
The nights are getting darker and the days colder as winter draws near.

And with the miserable weather it means different forms of entertainment will be needed for a few months with lazing in the park, long walks less of an option and trips to the park less of an option.

Here we have put together a guide to some of the area’s best indoor attractions, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website.

Tell us what is your favourite day out in our area and why via our social media channels.

The fun pool has three water rides, a wave machine, rapids and water cannon or you master your stroke in the 25m competition pool. Water Meadows also features a gym and fitness area for those wanted a more active workout.

1. Water Meadows

The fun pool has three water rides, a wave machine, rapids and water cannon or you master your stroke in the 25m competition pool. Water Meadows also features a gym and fitness area for those wanted a more active workout. Photo: Water Meadows

The family-friendly bowling centre offers a fantastic range of entertainment options for people of all ages. With classic arcade games and fruit machines for adults and kids.

2. Mansfield Superbowl : Mansfield Superbowl

The family-friendly bowling centre offers a fantastic range of entertainment options for people of all ages. With classic arcade games and fruit machines for adults and kids. Photo: Mansfield Superbowl

From the farthest reaches of outer space to the depths of the Amazon jungle, film can take you anywhere. Explore the world and beyond at ODEON Mansfield. With 8 screens of multimedia movie magic for the family to enjoy, you can't go far wrong.

3. ODEON Mansfield

From the farthest reaches of outer space to the depths of the Amazon jungle, film can take you anywhere. Explore the world and beyond at ODEON Mansfield. With 8 screens of multimedia movie magic for the family to enjoy, you can't go far wrong. Photo: Other

Hardwick New Hall, Derbyshire, 2009. View towards Hardwick New Hall from the Old Hall. Hardwick New Hall was the home of Bess of Hardwick, one of the wealthiest women in Elizabethan England. It was designed by the architect Robert Smythson in the 1590s to replace her previous house, the Old Hall. Artist: Historic England Staff Photographer. (Photo English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) : Head over to Hardwick Hall and explore the beautiful house from the 1500s for a great journey through history.

4. Hardwick New Hall, Derbyshire, 2009. View towards Hardwick New Hall from the Old Hall. Hardwick New Hall was the home of Bess of Hardwick, one of the wealthiest women in Elizabethan England. It was designed by the architect Robert Smythson in the 1590s to replace her previous house, the Old Hall. Artist: Historic England Staff Photographer. (Photo English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) : Hardwick Hall

Hardwick New Hall, Derbyshire, 2009. View towards Hardwick New Hall from the Old Hall. Hardwick New Hall was the home of Bess of Hardwick, one of the wealthiest women in Elizabethan England. It was designed by the architect Robert Smythson in the 1590s to replace her previous house, the Old Hall. Artist: Historic England Staff Photographer. (Photo English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) : Head over to Hardwick Hall and explore the beautiful house from the 1500s for a great journey through history. Photo: Getty Images : Getty

