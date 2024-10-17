15 great indoor things to do with the kids this winter around Mansfield and Ashfield

And with the miserable weather it means different forms of entertainment will be needed for a few months with lazing in the park, long walks less of an option and trips to the park less of an option.
Here we have put together a guide to some of the area’s best indoor attractions, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website.
1. Water Meadows
The fun pool has three water rides, a wave machine, rapids and water cannon or you master your stroke in the 25m competition pool. Water Meadows also features a gym and fitness area for those wanted a more active workout. Photo: Water Meadows
2. Mansfield Superbowl : Mansfield Superbowl
The family-friendly bowling centre offers a fantastic range of entertainment options for people of all ages. With classic arcade games and fruit machines for adults and kids. Photo: Mansfield Superbowl
3. ODEON Mansfield
From the farthest reaches of outer space to the depths of the Amazon jungle, film can take you anywhere. Explore the world and beyond at ODEON Mansfield. With 8 screens of multimedia movie magic for the family to enjoy, you can't go far wrong. Photo: Other
4. Hardwick New Hall, Derbyshire, 2009. View towards Hardwick New Hall from the Old Hall. Hardwick New Hall was the home of Bess of Hardwick, one of the wealthiest women in Elizabethan England. It was designed by the architect Robert Smythson in the 1590s to replace her previous house, the Old Hall. Artist: Historic England Staff Photographer. (Photo English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) : Hardwick Hall
