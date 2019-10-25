Explore castles and countryside from a luxurious base in Lancaster

Looking for a city break in striking distance of some of England’s most picturesque countryside?

A trip to Lancaster might not be top of your bucket list but the historic city has lots to offer with a rich heritage, an awe-inspiring 12th Century castle and quirky shopping streets.

The Foodworks Restaurant at Lancaster House.

It is also a convenient base for trips to the coast at Morecambe Bay, the meandering Lune Valley and the Lake District.

The nearby Forest of Bowland has been an area of outstanding natural beauty for 55 years and it is easy to see why. Once described as the Switzerland of England, it is packed with stunning geographical features and is a great choice for those who like getting back to nature.

Lancaster House Hotel is in the perfect location for exploring the wider area, as its position next to Lancaster University is just moments away from the M6.

However, its stylish interior and welcoming staff make it much more than a convenient motorway stopover. The rooms are contemporary and tasteful with space to unwind as well as rest your weary head. The luxury Egyptian cotton bedding, Elemis toiletries and elegant décor are what you would expect from a four-star hotel.

A luxury studio suite at the hotel.

The luxury studio suites come with a few added extras including a separate living area with sofa bed and a freestanding bath to relax in.

But this is one hotel where you won’t want to spend all your time in your room. The Sandpiper Club is an onsite spa and health club with a well-equipped fitness suite, a swimming pool and an elevated spa bath.

There is also a steam room and sauna but the piece de resistance is probably the outdoor hot tub with views of the surrounding countryside. Hotel guests are given a locker, towelling robe and slippers and can use the facilities at their leisure. There’s also the option to book a range of spa treatments, including facials, massages, body scrubs, manicures and pedicures.

When it comes to food, you’ll find plenty to whet your appetite at the award-winning Foodworks Restaurant.

The Sandpiper Leisure Club at Lancaster House.

Head chef Damien Ng makes the most of good quality local ingredients to create new takes on much-loved British classics.

In Lancaster itself, Williamson’s Park is home to one of the most impressive follies in the north of England – the Ashton Memorial. Learn about the trials of the Pendle Witches and the Lancashire Martyrs at Lancaster Castle, which was used as a prison until as recently as 2011.

The Cottage Museum offers a smaller and more intimate glimpse of the town’s history, with the five-storey building showing what life was like during Victorian times.

And for something a little bit different, take a boat trip on the canal or go on a tour of Lancaster Brewery.

The entrance to Lancaster Castle.

To book, see englishlakes.co.uk/lancaster-house