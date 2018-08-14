Everything you need to know for Mansfield Town’s big cup game tonight

Mansfield Town begin their EFL cup campaign at home to Accrington Stanley in the first round on Tuesday night.

Here is all the essential information you need ahead of the game.

When and where is it happening?

Tuesday, August 14 at the One Call Stadium in Mansfield, kick-off at 7.45pm.

Who’s playing?

Mansfield Town take higher-league opposition in the shape of Accrington Stanley, who won the League Two title last season and have a win and defeat from their opening two games in League One, Meanwhile, the Stags will be looking to cause an upset and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

How to get there

Mansfield Station is a seven-minute walk from the ground.

Nearest bus stop is Bishop Street, served by Stagecoach East Midlands’ 218 and 219 routes, and TrentBarton’s Pronto route.

Where to park

Limited parking at ground which is £5 and the station car park which costs £4 for the day. There is a Sainsbury’s near the ground and retail parks but parking in these car parks is time-limited and CCTV monitors them. There is on-street parking around the ground, notably on Nottingham Road and the streets off it.

Nearest pubs

The Sandy Pate Sports Bar, which is at the ground, The Talbot (home fans only), Il Rosso, The Midland Hotel and The Railway Inn (both near the station) and slightly further from the ground, the Sir John Cockle and The Bold Forester.

How to get tickets

Visit www.mansfieldtown.net/tickets or www.stagstickets.co.uk

Further information

Call the club on 01623 482482, email info@mansfieldtown.net or visit the website at www,mansfieldtown.net