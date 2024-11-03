Strolling along the banks of the River Wharfe with our pet greyhound Jojo, my wife and I marvelled at the enlarging sight of the Priory ruins nestled in the heart of the 30,000-acre Bolton Abbey Estate.

With the autumn sun glistening as our feet crunched through the fallen golden leaves, it was a spectacular backdrop to a place that was once the Yorkshire home of the Devonshire family before their move to Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

A short drive from the historic market town of Skipton, it's clear the Devonshire's remain fond of this beautiful part of Yorkshire, with the picture postcard amble to Strid Wood we were enjoying renowned as a firm family favourite.

Nearby is the four-star and dog-friendly Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, an institution and fixture on the landscape which has remained in the family since 1753 and would also serve as our luxurious overnight resting place in between the weekend's relaxing outdoor excursions.

Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa | Devonshire Hotels

Before bashing off the muddy remains from our soon-to-be-revived walking boots, the lengthy morning car journey beforehand had built up an appetite for lunch, with the country elegance of the Cocktail Lounge luring us in for light bites of homemade quiche and a truffle egg sandwich, along with an obligatory glass of crisp Pinot Grigio.

It was just what the doctor ordered and set us up nicely for the afternoon's events, with feelings of happiness over the mild and bright October weather which greeted us overpowering any lingering travel weariness.

Stunning view of the Priory ruins during a walk within the Bolton Abbey Estate. | Devonshire Hotels

Returning from a delightful stroll, our luggage was promptly dealt with by the friendly check-in staff as we were escorted to our aptly-named 'Garden Room' abode, a beautiful classically-styled superior double room in the old 18th Century wing, adorned with four-poster bed and overlooking the immaculately-preened Italian-style garden.

With ample space for a dog bed beside our own, we knew settling in to the unfamiliar surroundings would be easy as we cracked open a bottle of fizz and snuggled into the large comfortable armchairs while Jojo munched away on a bone biscuit, generously provided for her by the hotel along with a tennis ball gift and the use of a bowl and blanket.

Sometimes it's the small gestures that make a difference, like the complementary biscuits, fresh milk and local Yorkshire Tea available, along with the use of a fancy Nespresso coffee machine equipped with a choice of pods.

The relaxing Cocktail Lounge. | Devonshire Hotels

Use of the spa over the road was tempting, but not possible for us on this occasion, and after enjoying the comfort of the room and ensuring that Jojo was fed, watered and exercised before dinner, the three of us wandered down to the Brasserie & Bar restaurant, where we were seated on a corner table with enough space around it for a tired greyhound to indulge in her slumber.

Sleeping contently and remaining oblivious to fellow guests, it gave us peace of mind for the duration of the three sumptuous courses that were to come, starting with the opening of a crisp bottle of white to accompany starters of scallops with curried chickpeas, red pepper hummus and onion bhaji, and pork bao buns with pickled vegetables, apple and sriracha mayo, with the spices on both dishes tantalising every taste bud.

For me, main course was a fishy affair as I opted for the light, but tasty charred monkfish tail, which came with textures of squash, samphire, a crab bisque and sea purslane, while my wife succumbed to her favourite meat dish of succulent venison loin, served with red wine poached salsify, honey-glazed veg, shallot petals and creamed potato.

One of the Devonshire's stylish bedrooms. | Devonshire Hotels

We couldn't resist a side order of dauphinoise potatoes to share before tucking into desserts of sticky toffee pudding with a butterscotch sauce and clotted ice cream, and apple crumble which was served with a silky smooth creme anglaise. Every mouthful was top-notch, or should I say 'top nosh!’

An alternative dining experience is offered in the newly-renovated Garden Room restaurant, which doesn't allow dogs but offers a seasonal tasting menu and several a la carte options, plus afternoon tea in a bright setting overlooking the grounds, with ingredients used harvested from the hotel's own kitchen garden and the Bolton Abbey Estate.

An extra perk enjoyed by hotel guests is free entry to Bolton Abbey, with a special pass obtained at reception entitling you to complementary access to two of the allocated car parks with no pre-booking required, another nod to the Devonshire's pride in the area and wanting its visitors to make the most of the surrounding beauty.

Delicious wild venison loin. Image: | Devonshire Hotels

Breakfast bookings are not required at the hotel, so we were free to amble down to the Garden Room (there is an area for dogs at breakfast) at our leisure to peruse its extensive morning menu offerings, which include the scrumptiously hearty traditional Yorkshire breakfast, oak smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, grilled kippers and smashed avocado, along with a selection of pastries and yoghurt, all of which can be washed down with a choice of juices, a creamy latte or pot of tea.

Fuelled up and ready to hit the road, it had been the perfect dog-friendly weekend, especially in the mind of Jojo who's excitement could not be contained as she was handed a complimentary breakfast sausage treat before the journey home.

There's something about this delightful pocket of Yorkshire that keeps drawing me back time and time again, and it has much to do with hotels like the Devonshire Arms which, along with its unique and contemporary style and the exquisite service it provides, adds a certain charm to the area's unmatched natural beauty.

Outdoor views from the newly renovated Garden Room restaurant. | Anna Batchelor

WINTER FOODIE BREAK OFFER

One night dinner, bed and breakfast at the Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa is from £147.50 per person (from £295 for two). Deal includes one night accommodation, full Yorkshire Breakfast, full use of thermal spa, tasting menu for two in the Garden Room restaurant and access to the Bolton Abbey Estate. Available Wednesday to Friday, from 1st November to 15th March 2025.

Normal room rates for bed and breakfast based on a midweek stay start at £260. For more information and bookings click here.