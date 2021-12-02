Your guide to the best pantos in and around Mansfield

Christmas means lots of different things to different people – but one tradition which remains popular among many families is a trip to the pantomime.
Sleeping Beauty at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is obviously the best – not that we’re biased – but there are plenty of others which may tickle your fancy as well if you can’t get enough thigh-slapping comedy fun this Christmas.
Here’s our guide to some of the many pantomimes taking place across the area.
1. Sleeping Beauty @ Mansfield's Palace Theatre
Sleeping Beauty - starting Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter Amy Thompson as Princess Briar Rose - continues at the Palace Theatre until January 2. The show also stars Mansfield comedy favourite Adam Moss, as Silly Billy, and former Casualty star Rebecca Wheatley as the Good Fairy. See mansfieldpalace.co.uk
2. Aladdin @ Cast, Doncaster
Aladdin - starring Mark Stratton as Widow Twankey - continues at Cast in Doncaster until December 31. See castindoncaster.com
3. Beauty and the Beast @ Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield
Suzanne Shaw, formerly of Hear'Say, heads the Beauty and the Beast as Belle at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, which runs from December 3 to January 2. Other cast members include Thomas Redgrave from Britain’s Got Talent Winners Collabro as Gaston and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Andrew Fleming in the comedy role of Philippe Philoppe. See chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
4. Sleeping Beauty @ Lyceum, Sheffield
Sleeping Beauty - starring Benidorm's Janine Duvitski as Fairy Moonbeam - runs at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from December 3 to January 3. It also stars legendary dame Damian Williams, alongside actor, presenter and comic Ben Thornton. See sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
