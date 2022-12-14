News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
There are plenty of places to enjoy a walk in nature this Christmas.

Things to do in Mansfield: 10 best winter walks for all the family this Christmas

It is getting colder so it’s time to wrap up warm and enjoy the frosty ground cracking beneath your feet on a winter’s walk.

By Lucy Roberts
3 minutes ago

Whether you are going out for a stroll alone or bringing the whole family – here are the best places for a walk in and around Mansfield.

1. Thieves Wood, Mansfield

This is a great time to take a stroll around Thieves Wood with a range of routes to explore.

Photo: m

Photo Sales

2. Silverhill Wood, Sutton-in-Ashfield

Take a wintry stroll around all the vast open green space at Silverhill Wood.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Grab a hot chocolate and enjoy some crisp, fresh air at Rufford Abbey. The park has the ruins of the abbey, gardens, a lake and cafes to offer.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Creswell Crags

Explore the 1.6 kilometre loop trail at Creswell Crags on a crisp winter day.

Photo: m

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Mansfield