Things to do in Mansfield: 10 best winter walks for all the family this Christmas

It is getting colder so it’s time to wrap up warm and enjoy the frosty ground cracking beneath your feet on a winter’s walk.
Whether you are going out for a stroll alone or bringing the whole family – here are the best places for a walk in and around Mansfield.
1. Thieves Wood, Mansfield
This is a great time to take a stroll around Thieves Wood with a range of routes to explore.
2. Silverhill Wood, Sutton-in-Ashfield
Take a wintry stroll around all the vast open green space at Silverhill Wood.
3. Rufford Abbey Country Park
Grab a hot chocolate and enjoy some crisp, fresh air at Rufford Abbey. The park has the ruins of the abbey, gardens, a lake and cafes to offer.
4. Creswell Crags
Explore the 1.6 kilometre loop trail at Creswell Crags on a crisp winter day.
