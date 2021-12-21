It was originally three-month-old Reign’s Mum, Chelsea, who came up with the idea so Dad Ian, who is a pub landlord and part-time photographer, agreed to take the pictures if Chelsea came up with enough ideas to cover up until Christmas Eve.
Dressing Reign up as a cute little elf called Bubbles, they photographed her mischievous antics each day to upload to social media.
The pictures were a huge hit with friends and family.
We have selected our favourites for this gallery, so have a look through and take inspiration for your own, or just to look at the adorable little elf getting up to some pint-sized mischief.
If these don’t get you in the Christmas spirit, then we are not sure what else will!