It was originally three-month-old Reign’s Mum, Chelsea, who came up with the idea so Dad Ian, who is a pub landlord and part-time photographer, agreed to take the pictures if Chelsea came up with enough ideas to cover up until Christmas Eve.

Dressing Reign up as a cute little elf called Bubbles, they photographed her mischievous antics each day to upload to social media.

The pictures were a huge hit with friends and family.

We have selected our favourites for this gallery, so have a look through and take inspiration for your own, or just to look at the adorable little elf getting up to some pint-sized mischief.

If these don’t get you in the Christmas spirit, then we are not sure what else will!

1. December 1 Announcing her arrival on December 1 Photo: Ian Butler Photo Sales

2. December 13 A very cheeky Bubbles enjoying a game of Connect 4 Photo: Ian Butler Photo Sales

3. December 14 A spot of graffiti at Daddy's pub, the Hop In at Pinxton Photo: Ian Butler Photo Sales

4. December 15 Bubbles takes mummy's chocolate biscuits on December 15. Photo: Ian Butler Photo Sales