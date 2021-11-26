The moving Christmas tale starts at 5pm, after the carol service, during the South Normanton Parish Council’s light switch-on, on Sunday December 5.

The live retelling will start at the Market Place and gradually move along the streets, finally ending at the Post Mill centre.

It all starts with a fanfare, a giant Angel Gabriel will appear, and speak to a terrified Mary in the crowds. Later, she and husband Joseph, will follow a bright star – attached to a drone - on their weary route to the stable.

The Nativity

It’s hoped visitors will dress in Nativity outfits, whilst watching Joseph and Mary make their weary journey. They are played by Nathan Boneham, Pastor of J28 Church, and Alanna Tomlinson, a member of the Souty Normanton Community Church. They are both South Normanton residents.

The village churches, including the South Normanton Community Church, J28, St Michael’s and The Salvation Army, with South Normanton Parish Council worked together to create the spectacle.

Event co-ordinator Steph Gutmann, 44, community church member, said: “Last year’s Christmas was a wash-out thanks to Covid, so we decided to do something to give everyone the chance to be part of something special.

Live Nativity event at South Normanton - detail from the flyer.

"We hope to recreate the sights, sounds, and smells of Bethlehem, and hope people will feel momentarily transported out of South Normanton. We have a number of special guests to help it come to life, watch out for the Wise Men!”

The event is also hosting a “Best Dressed” competition.

Steph added: “We want families, and everyone to dress up, they could be angels, shepherds, wise men, even Mary or Joseph.

"They could even be one of the sheep, or a donkey, even a family of mice in the stable! Let your imagination loose and have fun!

"There is a chance to win lots of brilliant prizes donated by local businesses, the churches and parish council.”

Catering vans will sell hot food and drinks and there is a community farm area.

Details can be found on the South Normanton Community Church Facebook page.