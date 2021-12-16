Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers share their best Elf on the Shelf ideas

Elf on the Shelf originated in 2005 and has fast become a popular Christmas tradition, with elves appearing on December 1, doing mischievous things each night, before returning to the North Pole to tell Santa Claus whether children have been behaving or not.

As we are approaching Christmas Eve, many of you are beginning to run out of ideas, so we decided to help you along.

We asked our readers to show us their favourite Elf on the Shelf creations, and you did not disappoint.

Whether you want something simple, or an elaborate scene, our gallery has it all.

1. All wrapped up Max will be in for a treat when he opens his lunchbox! Photo: Claire Louise Ward Photo Sales

2. Simple A nice simple idea from Emma Brown, great for a last-minute scramble at 10pm! Photo: Emma Brown Photo Sales

3. Festive Sallyanne created this snowy scene using cotton wool and flour - what a great idea! Photo: Sallyanne Beckett Photo Sales

4. Snow angels Another simple idea, apart from the clean-up operation afterwards. Photo: Matt Trow Photo Sales