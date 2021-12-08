Kirkby school receives top award for arts provision

A Kirkby primary school and nursery is celebrating after receiving a top arts award.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:46 pm

Greenwood Primary and Nursery School, Sutton Middle Lane, has received an Artsmark silver award, from Arts Council England.

Sarah Gilbody, school deputy headteacher, said: “We are a school in an area of high social disadvantage so it’s important to us to offer all our children memorable experiences which add to their cultural capital and enable them to reach for the stars.

“Our Flying High values, which include creativity, confidence, enjoyment and aspiration underpin all we do.

Pictured are pupils at Greenwood Primary and Nursery School with their drawings. Their school has recently received a prestigious Artsmark Award

“Visits to a West End show, annually going to see a pantomime, to the ballet, museums, galleries, theatre groups in school, working with local artists, organising and participating in concerts with other schools and learning how to play a ukulele are just some of the things our children will do before they leave us.

"This year we became a Nottinghamshire Music Singing Hub School and were nominated for a Music Mark.”

Kim Tucker, headteacher, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark silver award.

"We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark.”

The Artsmark assessor commended Greenwood saying: “It is always good to read of the positive impact the Artsmark journey has on individual settings and in Greenwood’s case, the curriculum has been overhauled.

"There is a clear plan for art in the overall design of the curriculum.”

