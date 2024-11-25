The event was organised as an alternative to the traditional Christmas lights switch-on that was axed by Mansfield Council due to 'financial constraints'.
Mansfield’s Cosy Christmas took place on Saturday November 23 in the Memorial Garden behind the Old Town Hall featuring projections onto the Old Town Hall, live performances by a local choir, brass band, and an operatic solo artist plus crafts, face painting and festive giveaways.
1. Cosy Christmas
Mansfield Cosy Christmas market took place on Saturday 23rd November with sparkling Christmas decorations lighting up the town Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Christmas Crafts
Stacey Lerase from Art Venturers helping residents from Corner House make decorations. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Christmas carols
Festive tunes filled the air as the brass band playing in the Memorial Garden. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Festive face paint
Bree Marshall and Leanne Thompson enjoying the festivities at Mansfield Cosy Christmas Market Photo: Brian Eyre
