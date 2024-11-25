IN PICTURES: Mansfield’s Cosy Christmas is full of festive fun

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:39 BST
Residents got into the Christmas spirit at the very first Cosy Christmas event in Mansfield.

The event was organised as an alternative to the traditional Christmas lights switch-on that was axed by Mansfield Council due to 'financial constraints'.

Mansfield’s Cosy Christmas took place on Saturday November 23 in the Memorial Garden behind the Old Town Hall featuring projections onto the Old Town Hall, live performances by a local choir, brass band, and an operatic solo artist plus crafts, face painting and festive giveaways.

Mansfield Cosy Christmas market took place on Saturday 23rd November with sparkling Christmas decorations lighting up the town

1. Cosy Christmas

Mansfield Cosy Christmas market took place on Saturday 23rd November with sparkling Christmas decorations lighting up the town Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Stacey Lerase from Art Venturers helping residents from Corner House make decorations.

2. Christmas Crafts

Stacey Lerase from Art Venturers helping residents from Corner House make decorations. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Festive tunes filled the air as the brass band playing in the Memorial Garden.

3. Christmas carols

Festive tunes filled the air as the brass band playing in the Memorial Garden. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bree Marshall and Leanne Thompson enjoying the festivities at Mansfield Cosy Christmas Market

4. Festive face paint

Bree Marshall and Leanne Thompson enjoying the festivities at Mansfield Cosy Christmas Market Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsMansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice