Here are nine festive markets to visit within a one hour drive of Mansfield

From large-scale events at stately homes to compact gatherings at village halls, there’s a wealth of places you can buy your gifts.
There are also outdoor markets, where twinkling fairy lights and seasonal music will add to the festive atmosphere.
Here are the best local Christmas markets this year – all within an hour’s drive of Mansfield.
2. Rufford Abbey
Visit Rufford Abbey for a festive weekend with craft and gift stalls located in the Coach House Courtyard. Soak up the Christmas spirit with the sounds and smells of winter with carols, mulled wine and mince pies to enjoy. Every weekend from November 16, to December 22, from 10am to 4pm daily. Free to enter (normal parking charges apply). Photo: submitted
3. Nottingham
Nottingham's Christmas Winter Wonderland is open daily from Wednesday, November 13, until Tuesday, December 31. Attractions include ice rinks, an aerial skating rink, a giant wheel that offers panoramic views of the city, a toboggan ride, and a collection of stalls selling unique gifts and festive treats and bars. Photo: submitted
4. Newstead Abbey
There is a host of festive fun taking place every weekend from November 30, to December 18. Explore craft stalls in the medieval cloisters of Newstead Abbey offering a range of gifts and treats. Site entry or parking charges apply: £6 per car or coach. Photo: submitted