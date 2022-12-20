Community raise more than £1,000 for Mansfield wildlife rescue centre at 'fabulous' Christmas fair

Residents have raised more than £1,000 for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue at a Christmas fair for the community.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue has recently moved to a new home, in a former council plant nursery, on Shire Road, Pleasley Vale.

Hundreds supported the charity’s Christmas fundraising day, as stalls and activities kept residents entertained with festivities.

Cheryl Martins, charity founder, said: “Huge thank you to all the stall holders and the members of the public who came and supported us at our Christmas fair.

“We don’t have a full total ye,t but so far the money raised from the event comes to £1,680.50.

“Huge thank you to the volunteers, committee members and trustees for continually being my backbone and without you all we wouldn't be where we are today.”

Julie Sisson, a Mansfield Woodhouse resident, said: “Had a smashing time. Lots of fabulous stalls, tea, coffee and food.

“Well done to all that made it happen. It was great to see so many there too.”

Cheryl said, with all being well, the Pleasley site and its planned community café will open to the public next year, serving as a community hub for walkers and residents.

