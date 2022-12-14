Christmas markets 2022: The best festive markets within a one hour drive of Mansfield

Christmas markets and fairs give shoppers the opportunity to stock up on unique gifts for family and friends.
From large-scale events at stately homes to compact gatherings at village halls, there’s a wealth of places you can buy your gifts.
There are also outdoor markets, where twinkling fairy lights and seasonal music will add to the festive atmosphere.
Here are the best local Christmas markets this year – all within an hour’s drive of Mansfield.
1. Rufford Abbey
Join Rufford Abbey for a festive weekend this December, with craft and gift stalls located in the twinkle lit courtyard. Soak up the Christmas spirit with the sounds and smells of winter with carols, mulled wine and mince pies to enjoy. Every weekend until December 18, from 11am to 4pm daily. Free to enter (normal parking charges apply).
Photo: submitted
2. Nottingham
Nottingham's Christmas Winter Wonderland is open daily until Saturday, December 31. Festive fun seekers can skate for 200m around the Old Market Square, metres above the crowds exploring the 60-stall Christmas market offering everything from hand-made gifts to delicious food and mulled wine from local and international traders.
Photo: submitted
3. Newstead Abbey
Every weekend up to and including December 18th, explore craft stalls in the medieval cloisters of Newstead Abbey offering a range of gifts and treats. Site entry or parking charges apply: £6 per car or coach. Visitors can also explore the gardens with a Christmas outdoor trail, which is available at the entrance for a cost of £5 including a festive gift.
Photo: submitted
4. Matlock
Matlock's Hall Leys Park will be hosting Matlock Christmas Market on December 16 and 17, where there will be more than 170 stalls featuring food and drink products as well as arts and crafts gifts produced locally and across Europe. The Christmas market will be open from 9am until 5pm, with free admission.
Photo: m