CHRISTMAS DINNER: 16 pubs and restaurants serving up festive dinners in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:59 GMT
It really is the best meal of the year so if you’re looking for a place to enjoy turkey and all the trimmings we’ve found some of the top venues offering tasty Christmas dinners for the whole family to enjoy.

If you want to avoid the stress of having to cook this Christmas we’ve found some of the best venues in and around Mansfield and Ashfield offering festive fayre.

Here are 16 venues in and around the town where you can enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner.

Please contact individual venues to secure your booking, subject to availability.

Here are some of the best places in and around Mansfield and Ashfield to enjoy a Christmas dinner.

Looking forward to a festive gathering? The Foxglove is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious feast surrounded by loved ones. Explore the venue's Christmas Day, Boxing Day and festive menus, guaranteed to make your celebrations extra special. Secure your festive booking today on 01623 646557.

The Foxglove, Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield

From cracking offers, amazing festive menus, seasonal drinks, and all the trimmings, Hungry Horse is the ho-ho-home of Christmas this year. Contact 01623 623 970 to book.

Bold Forester, Botany Avenue, Mansfield

Don't let the pressure of a perfectly-cooked turkey get to you this year. Get everyone out of the house and down to the Oak Tree, where staff will take care of the lot for you. Make it a Christmas Day to remember with four courses for £48.99. Book on 01623 635 692.

Oak Tree, Southwell Road West, Mansfield

