Big crowd in fine festive spirit for the Kimberley Christmas lights switch-on

A big crowd packed into Toll Bar Square in Kimberley for the town’s Christmaslights switch-on event.
By Martin Hutton
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:59 GMT
Organised by the town council, the event included live music, fireworks, carols, food, rides, illuminations, Santa’s grotto and a mini-market in the Parish Hall.

There was also a performance by the Holy Trinity Children’s Dance Group before Santa’s sleigh procession to Toll Bar Square was followed by the fireworks and the big switch-on.

Flicking the switch were special guests The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who from the classic tale The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

The big switch-on was followed by a fireworks display.

Posting on its Facebook page, Kimberley Town Council said: “A brilliant turn out at the Christmas lights switch-on event.

"Thank you to everyone who attended.”

Following on from the lights switch-on event, the town centre also staged its Christmas Market at the weekend with more than 80 stalls and independent businesses taking part, selling a range of unique festive gifts, as well as more fairground rides, festive food, live music and family games, including an elf hunt.

