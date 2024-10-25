Asda showstopping deals weekend, including Christmas confectionery tubs for £2.50 each and the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £40

Asda’s Rewards Mega Event offers customers the chance to save over 50% on key seasonal favourites, including NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Confectionary Tubs, pumpkins, ariel pods, beers and spirits.

Asda’s first ever Rewards Mega Event weekend will see market-beating offers available for Asda Rewards customers to bag - but once they’re gone, they’re gone.

This weekend (from 25 – end of day 27 October ONLY), shoppers can snap up the following in Asda stores, using the coupons in their Asda Rewards loyalty app:

Asda showstopping deals weekend, including Christmas confectionery tubs for £2.50 each and the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £40.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS4, PS5, XBOX SX) - £40.00 (down from £56.00 - saving of £16 with coupon)

Expected to be hugely popular amongst shoppers – Asda will be offering its Rewards customers the opportunity to bag the highly anticipated Black Ops 6 for just £40 (down from £56) on PS4, PS5 and XBOX SX, available in store on the new release date of Friday 25th October.

“Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within”, Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller with a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is described as signature Black Ops across a cinematic single-player Campaign, a best-in-class Multiplayer experience, and with the epic return of Round-Based Zombies.   

2 for £5 on Confectionery Tubs (down from 2 for £9 - saving of £4 with coupon - costing just £2.50 per tub using coupon) As well as the must have game of the season, Asda Rewards customers will also have access to market beating prices on classics – such as Quality Street Chocolate Tub (600g), Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Tub (550g), Cadbury Roses Chocolate Tub (550g), Celebrations Milk Chocolate & Biscuit Bars Sharing Tub (550g) and Swizzels An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets (600g) - meaning shoppers can buy any 2 for just £5 when using their Asda Rewards app - a huge saving.

Working out at £2.50 per tub on the offer, now is the time to stock up ahead of the festive season with this incredibly affordable offer.

Asda Large Carving Pumpkin for just £1 (down from £1.89 - 47% saving of 89p with coupon) Timed to perfection for Halloween, Asda shoppers can bag a large Carving Pumpkin for just £1 using the coupon in their Rewards app. With five-star reviews online, customers love this returning staple, calling out the value and the quality, with one customer saying; “this was huge! Great value for money.”

Ariel Pods Platinum, Washing Liquid Capsules 44 Washes for £5 (down from £9.50 with coupon – a 53% saving and just over 11p per capsule)

Ariel Platinum Pods washing capsules remove 7-day dried-in stains and dissolve fast even in cold water, perfect for water-conscious shoppers. This mega pack contains 44 pods, meaning on this offer it works out at just over 11p per capsule.

That’s the spirit – mega savings on branded drinks

*Deals vary outside of Eng.

Customers can bag an 18 pack of Kronenbourg for £10 (down from £14 with £4 coupon), meaning each 440ml can works out at just £1.80.

Shoppers can also purchase Smirnoff Premium Vodka (1L) for £16 (down from £19 with £3 coupon).

Or ahead of the festive season, shoppers can stock up on Bell's Original Blended Scotch Whisky (1L) for £16 (down from £19 with £3 coupon).

Shoppers who have the Asda Rewards App will see coupons appear in the ‘wallet’ section on Friday 25th October, with a saving on each of the products included in the mega sales weekend that can be applied at the till.

The one-time use coupons must be accessed within the app and scanned at the till when purchasing, only available to use in store.

