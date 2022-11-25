These are some of the venues offering tasty Christmas dinners for the whole family to enjoy in Mansfield.

The festive period is fast approaching, and if you’re yet to decide where you’re going to enjoy your Christmas dinner, there are a number of great options.

Here are 11 venues in and around the town where you can celebrate Christmas this year – and avoid the stress of having to cook!

Subject to availability – contact your chosen pub to book a table.

1. The Foxglove A delicious Christmas Day menu is running at the pub - with all the trimmings. To book, call 01623 646557. Photo: m Photo Sales

2. Tap Haus, Mansfield Woodhouse The Tap Haus will be serving up Christmas dinners this year. To make a booking, call 01623 625804 or visit the venue's website. Photo: m Photo Sales

3. The Black Bull, Mansfield Woodhouse The pub is offering a full Christmas Day three-course menu, from £42.95. Call 01623 624789 to book, or visit the pub's website. Photo: m Photo Sales

4. Ciao Bella Ciao Bella on Nottingham Road still has availability for those looking for somewhere fancy to eat on Christmas Day. Visit their website to book. Photo: submi Photo Sales