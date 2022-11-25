11 pubs and restaurants serving up Christmas Day dinners in Mansfield
These are some of the venues offering tasty Christmas dinners for the whole family to enjoy in Mansfield.
By Lucy Roberts
36 minutes ago
The festive period is fast approaching, and if you’re yet to decide where you’re going to enjoy your Christmas dinner, there are a number of great options.
Here are 11 venues in and around the town where you can celebrate Christmas this year – and avoid the stress of having to cook!
Subject to availability – contact your chosen pub to book a table.
