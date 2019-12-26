Christmas tree collection 2019: when do Christmas trees get picked up in Mansfield and Ashfield

You may have spent hours lovingly decorating your Christmas tree, but at some point it’s got to go. Here’s when you can get your tree picked up over the festive period.

Ashfield District Council are running their annual free Christmas tree pick-up service, with collected trees to be turned into compost.

Ensure you’re not forced to lug your tree to the nearest recycling centre by finding out exactly when your neighbourhood will be visited.

When will my tree be collected in Ashfield?

Ashfield District Council will be collecting real Christmas Trees for disposal on the following dates:

Sutton – Mon 6th Jan

Kirkby – Tues 7th Jan

Hucknall – Wed 8th Jan

Rural areas – Thurs 10th Jan

To book your collection email christmastree@ashfield.gov.uk

When will my tree be collected in Mansfield?

Mansfield District Council are not running a Christmas tree collection service this year.

Instead, both real and artificial trees should be taken to your nearest recycling centre.

How to prepare your tree

The council have urged residents to take the following steps when preparing their tree for collection:

- Remove any stand or base

- Remove all decorations from the Christmas tree

- Cut it in half if it is 6ft tall or higher

- Don't place trees in plastic bags