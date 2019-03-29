Check out this stylish four-bed detached in Forest Town with en-suite and great kitchen for £275,000

This sleek and stylish modern detached property has four bedrooms, double glazing, gas central heating and boasts an en-suite to the master bedroom.

The property also has a stylish kitchen and spacious garden for children to play.

The property opens into an entrance hall with tiled floor, storage cupboard and cloakroom with wc and wash basin.

The lounge has a bay window that overlooks the front of the property, while the dining room/kitchen is a superb family room with French doors to the rear and a range of modern units, six-burner gas hob and a fridge/freezer.

A separate utility room has plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor is a landing with loft access and an airing cupboard.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite fitted with a shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

There are three further well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which has fitted wardrobes.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom fitted with a white suite comprising a bath, wash basin, wc and double shower cubicle.

Outside to the front is a double-width tarmac driveway which leads to an integral garage with light and power.

The front garden is an open-plan lawned area with various shrubs and an outside light by the front door.

To the rear is an enclosed garden with a patio, lawn and borders with various evergreens and a bark covering and an outside tap.

The property is also a mile or less away from the 10 different schools, including several primary schools.

