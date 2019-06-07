Check out this modern family home with en-suite and stylish kitchen for £190,000 - £200,000

There is no chain on this modern three-bedroom property in the Portlands development of Chesterfield.

Built only three years ago, the property is within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre and has great accessibility to local amenities, schools and major road networks

The property is on Manor House Court in Chesterfield

With three double bedrooms, a spacious lounge and modern dining kitchen this is an ideal family home in a popular location.

The property opens into a hallway with stairs to the first floor and under stairs storage cupboard.

The lounge has patio doors to the rear garden.

A spacious dining kitchen s large enough to accommodate a good-sized table for entertaining and has been fitted with a range of wall and base units.

There is also a gas hob with oven, space for an integrated fridge-freezer, space and plumbing for a washing machine and space and plumbing for dryer.

The dining area has French doors opening on to the rear garden.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a wc with wash basin.

On the first floor is a landing with loft access.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and en-suite with shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Accommodation is completed by two further bedrooms and the bathroom fitted with three-piece white suite comprising bath, wash basin and wc.

Outside is a full enclosed rear garden with lawned area, border with some planting, hard standing with wooden garden store, patio area and gated access to the driveway.

The rear garden benefits from having a south facing aspect.

This property is leasehold and there is an annual ground rent of £75 and an annual service charge of £75.

Ask your solicitors for full details.