A TV chef known best known for his appearance on Hell's Kitchen is set to come to Sutton.

Jean-Christophe Novelli who featured on the TV show from 2004 to 2009 will be on Portland Square on Thursday, May 30.

The event will run from noon to 5pm.

There will be cooking demonstrations and a meet and greet with the famous chef.

Crowds will also be entertained by a chef and waiter who will be on unicycle.

From 10am to 1pm in Idlewells Indoor Market there will be chef hat making.