Corner House on Press Lane, Alton, near Ashover is a four-bedroom farmhouse with two holiday cottages and stables set in two acres of paddock and garden. It is on the market for £950,000. Details are available from Sally Botham Estates.

The dining kitchen has Shaker-style units and a range-style cooker.

The garden is terraced and contains a vegetable plot.

A gravelled courtyard is at the rear of the property.

This is one of the two holiday cottages. Planning permissions is in place for further holiday cottages.

