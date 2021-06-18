TT winner Mick Grant's Suzuki XR69 predicted to fetch £90k as it goes up for auction

Mick Grant with his Heron Suzuki XR69

Motorbike fans are being given the chance to own a piece of racing history as a bike ridden to victory by TT champion Mick Grant goes up for auction.

The Suzuki XR69 is thought to be one of only three examples of the 130bhp model still in existence and one of only six ever produced.

The bike was gifted to Grant by Suzuki when he retired from racing in 1985 and he has kept possession of it ever since, retaining its originality with “every nut and bolt” the same as the day it last raced.

The 1,000cc race bike was built by the Suzuki factory team for Grant to race in 1982 and he rode it to victory that year in the North West 200 as well as setting a lap record at Donnington Park and using it for Grand Prix and Isle of Man TT competition.

In more recent years Grant has demonstrated it at Belgium’s famous Spa circuit and even competed in the South Africa Classic TT, where he finished second.

The bike still wears the Heron Suzuki livery, flecked with stone chips and scuffs from its on track career. Unusually for a racing machine, it remains exactly as it last raced and retains its dry clutch, rare triple barrel magnesium carburettors, hand-finished billet forks and twin spark plugs that Grant says form the optimum specification.

The bike is being sold on Car & Classic with a guide price of between £90,000 and £110,000. The auction runs from 20 June until 26 June.

As part of the sale, a selection of spare parts is also included and Grant has said he may be tempted to sign the fuel tanks and include a set of his leathers if the expected sale figure of around £90,000 is achieved.

Seven-time TT winner Grant commented: “This XR69 is still a lovely machine and has been well maintained to enable me to continue to enjoy it on track.

“Every nut, bolt and washer is as it was in 1985, meaning it is highly original. That’s very rare for a race bike that usually end up evolving over time, losing their special parts and patina.

“It still feels as fresh as when I was racing it. On this bike I had lap records and second places in the Isle of Man. I won the North West 200 on it, set the lap record Donington Park and came second in the Macau GP. A lot of great memories but it’s time for someone else to enjoy it.”