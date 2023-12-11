Mansfield car dealership wins top national award

Vertu Honda Mansfield has been honoured with a prestigious Garage Star Award at The Motor Ombudsman's National Garage Star Awards 2023, a significant accolade recognising exceptional customer service within the automotive sector.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Motor Ombudsman's Star Awards, introduced in 2020 during the challenging global pandemic, annually celebrate the outstanding contributions of Motor Ombudsman-accredited businesses and their colleagues. They spotlight those who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to their customers in aspects ranging from vehicle purchase to maintenance and warranty-related services.

This year's Garage Star Awards witnessed an unprecedented level of engagement, with more than 3,100 customer nominations received across the UK, marking a new record and more than doubling last year's figures. These nominations, encompassing heartfelt stories of businesses and individuals who provided exemplary service, formed the basis for the shortlisting of three finalists in each of the eight regional categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shortlist was carefully reviewed by a panel of four expert judges. Their task was to reach a unanimous decision on the winners of the coveted regional trophies. Vertu Honda Mansfield emerged victorious for The Midlands, a testament to their exceptional customer service ethos and dedication.

Jamie Davidson

Jamie Davidson, General Manager of Vertu Honda Mansfield, expressed his delight: "This award is a remarkable acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment of our entire team.

“The accolade reflects our dedication to not just meeting, but exceeding customer expectations. We look forward to continuing this success."

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors, also commented on the achievement: "We are incredibly proud of Vertu Honda Mansfield for winning this prestigious award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad