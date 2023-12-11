Mansfield car dealership wins top national award
The Motor Ombudsman's Star Awards, introduced in 2020 during the challenging global pandemic, annually celebrate the outstanding contributions of Motor Ombudsman-accredited businesses and their colleagues. They spotlight those who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to their customers in aspects ranging from vehicle purchase to maintenance and warranty-related services.
This year's Garage Star Awards witnessed an unprecedented level of engagement, with more than 3,100 customer nominations received across the UK, marking a new record and more than doubling last year's figures. These nominations, encompassing heartfelt stories of businesses and individuals who provided exemplary service, formed the basis for the shortlisting of three finalists in each of the eight regional categories.
The shortlist was carefully reviewed by a panel of four expert judges. Their task was to reach a unanimous decision on the winners of the coveted regional trophies. Vertu Honda Mansfield emerged victorious for The Midlands, a testament to their exceptional customer service ethos and dedication.
Jamie Davidson, General Manager of Vertu Honda Mansfield, expressed his delight: "This award is a remarkable acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment of our entire team.
“The accolade reflects our dedication to not just meeting, but exceeding customer expectations. We look forward to continuing this success."
Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors, also commented on the achievement: "We are incredibly proud of Vertu Honda Mansfield for winning this prestigious award.
"It underscores our Group's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of customer service across all our dealerships.“Congratulations to Jamie and the entire Vertu Honda Mansfield team!"