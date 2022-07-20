Genesis has confirmed pricing and specifications for its latest EV model - the Electrified GV70.

The battery-powered version of the mid-sized SUV is available to order now, priced from £64,405, and will go head-to-head with the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-Tron and Mercedes EQC.

The GV70 was launched with petrol and diesel engines last year but this new variant marks the latest step in the brand’s shift to an all-electric line-up by 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The electric GV70 uses the same battery and motor setup as the electrified version of the G80 saloon and the GV60 dedicated EV.

That means a dual motor, all-wheel-drive arrangement with up to 483bhp (in boost mode) and a 77.4kWh battery.

That should provide up to 283 miles of driving range on a single charge and, thanks to its 800V architecture, the GV70 features ultra-rapid charging of up to 350kW. That will allow owners to charge the battery from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes at a compatible charger.

The GV70 will be offered in a single Sport trim line in the UK, with eight curated options packs and a handful of individual options to choose from.

All models come equipped with a suite of advanced driver aids, a widescreen 14.5-inch infotainment display, leather upholstery, adaptable suspension with camera-based road preview and a specific E-Terrain mode for bad weather conditions.

Options packages range from a Lexicon sound system upgrade with active noise cancellation to more advanced driver assistance featuring remote parking assistance and a Nappa leather upgrade that brings uses higher-grade leather and recycled fabrics around the cabin.

Individual options include new 20-inch alloys, aluminum exterior trim and a fingerprint reader linked to individual driver profiles.

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, commented: “Delivering the core Genesis values of premium performance, intuitive technology and unrivalled luxury, Electrified GV70 also provides exceptional versatility and an electric experience that demands no compromise from customers. Electrified GV70 is the third electrical vehicle from Genesis this year, and underlines our commitment to sustainability as we move towards our goal of being carbon neutral by 2035”