Dacia has revealed the price and specification for its Jogger Hybrid 140.

The seven-seater is the budget brand’s first hybrid model and starts at £22,595 for the Expression trim. That is £5,450 more than the entry level Jogger ‘Essential’ with its 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Above that, the Expression SE costs from £23,395. Both versions are available to order now, with first customer deliveries expected in the second quarter of 2023.

The Jogger hybrid system is borrowed from sister brand Renault, where it is used in the Clio and Captur models. It uses a 1.6-litre petrol in partnership with two electric motors - a 49bhp drive motor and a high voltage starter/generator - to produce a total of 138bhp. This is sent to the front wheels and offers a 0-62mph time of 10.1 seconds but, more importantly, economy of up to 56.5mpg and CO2 emissions of 112g/km. That makes it more powerful, quicker and more efficient than the standard 1.0-litre Jogger. Dacia says that in urban use the Jogger Hybrid can run in full electric mode up to 80% of the time, saving up to 40% on fuel compared to the petrol model.

Despite the addition of the hybrid system, including a small 1.2kWh battery, the Jogger hybrid’s passenger and luggage capacity hasn’t been affected, meaning its flexible seven-seat layout with up to 1,807 litres of load space remains unchanged.

The Jogger hybrid is available in two trims – Expression and Extreme SE – both of which can be specified with a new exclusive Shadow Grey metallic paint. Expression includes front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, blind spot warning, keyless entry, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, automatic wipers and automatic air conditioning as standard, as well as an eight-inch media system with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Extreme SE versions add 16-inch black alloy wheels, sliding tray tables, heated front seats, and a more advanced infotainment system with integrated satellite navigation and two extra speakers. Both versions get a hybrid-exclusive seven-inch digital instrument display and the options list is kept to a simple choice of metallic paint.

Details of the new Jogger hybrid were confirmed as the first wave of cars to bear Dacia’s new brand identity reached the UK and the brand celebrated 10 years since it launched in the UK

Lionel Jaillet, Dacia VP Product Performance said: “The Jogger Hybrid 140 represents Dacia’s position perfectly – it is the most accessible hybrid family vehicle on the market, offering generous interior space as well as all the essential features. By incorporating this engine, Dacia has taken the leap with hybrid technology.”

