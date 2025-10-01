10 mechanics and garages in Mansfield with a positive rating from Google reviews

To help you along your way, we have compiled a selection of garages and mechanics in the Mansfield area which have received positive ratings from Google reviews.
Whether your car needs a service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul these businesses will be able to help you get back on the road.
1. Hardwick Motor Company
Hardwick Motor Company, Hardwick Ln, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 5EJ: Received a Google Star rating of 4.6 out of 398 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
2. Jmc Service & Repair
Jmc Service & Repair at Phoenix House, Mansfield Rd, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4HR: Has a 4.7 star rating out of 96 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
3. Mansfield Autoworks
Mansfield Autoworks, Unit 3, Oakwood Rd, Mansfield NG18 3HQ: Received a Google star rating of 4.8 out of 40 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
4. Lindleys Autocentres
Lindleys Autocentres of 1 Station St, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 7AQ: Was given 4.9 stars out of 295 Google Review ratings. Photo: Google Maps