Best fish and chip shops in Mansfield and beyond Friday is traditionally chippie night and we've done the legwork to find the best places to get a fish and chip supper. We've been looking for the top takeaways, helped by reviews from TripAdvisor. Jolly Fryer, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 7BJ, tel 01623 752477. Forget the best chippy in England, this is the best chippy in the universe, said one review on TripAdvisor. other Buy a Photo Fillets Takeaway Unit A-B Fulmer Close, Mansfield, NG19 )GG. A 71-year-old customer said it was the best fish and chip restaurant he had dined in. Google Street View other Buy a Photo Nicks Chippy, 116A Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, NG19 7JD, tel. 01623 622725. The fresh fish was commended, especially the haddock, by a reviewer on TripAdvisor. Google Street View other Buy a Photo Ocean Blue Fish Bar, Kirkby Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield,, NG17 1GW, tel. 01623 553818. Mega fish which is big enough for two to share, said one customer. Google Street View other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3