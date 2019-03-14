Beautiful stone-built detached with bespoke kitchen, fitted bathroom and wealth of features is on the marker for offers of £300,000

Steeped in history, this beautiful stone property was built circa 1800s and originally formed part of an old school.

The building was then converted in the 1900s and is still full of beautiful features which have been added by the current owner and compliment the building superbly, including oak wood flooring, beautiful cornice ceilings and a bespoke fitted kitchen with granite work surfaces.

Bespoke kitchen

The main lounge is a fantastic size and has a multi-fuel burner sitting as the central feature.

The entrance hall is spacious and the L-shaped dining kitchen provides a superb space to entertain.

On the first floor are three well proportioned bedrooms and a modern fitted bathroom suite with a Jacuzzi bath.

Externally the property has a shared drive which leads to a private gated pebbled driveway providing parking for several vehicles and a large enclosed rear garden.

Lounge

There was planning permission granted for a single storey bungalow many years ago but planning has lapsed.

Full planning would be required again if the new owners wished to resurrect this idea and further develop the land on which the property sits.

The property opens into an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor.

Ground floor accommodation also comprises the lounge and dining kitchen with six-ring gas hob and integral dishwasher.

Landscaped rear garden

On the first floor are the three bedrooms and the bathroom fitted with Jacuzzi bath with waterfall shower above, wash basin and wc.

The rear garden has been landscaped to include an Indian sandstone-style patio area, lawns and pebbled paths with feature dwarved walls.

The garden is ideal for families and provides a safe space for children to play.