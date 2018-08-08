All you need to know for Nottinghamshire’s vital T20 clash with Yorkshire

Nottinghamshire Outlaws are back in action at Trent Bridge this week with a crucial game against Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 Blast

Here is all the essential information you need ahead of the game.

When and where is it happening?

Friday, August 10 at Trent Bridge, starting at 6.30pm.

Who’s playing?

Nottinghamshire Outlaws welcome Yorkshire Vikings to town in a crucial game for both sides in the race for the quarter-finals.

How to get there

Nottingham station is a 20-minute walk from the ground. Nearest bus stops are Bridgford Road and Radcliffe Road, served by numerous routes including Nottingham City Transport’s Green line services 5, 6, 7, 7B, 8, 9, 9B, 11 and 11C services, and TrentBarton’s Cotgrave route.

The nearest tram stops are Queens Walk and Station Street. Tram park and ride runs from Clifton South to Meadows Embankment with a 20 minute walk to the ground.

Where to park

Lady Bay Sports Ground (Nottingham RFC) - £5 (£2 members).

Bridge Field - £5 (£2 members).

Nearest pubs

The Southbank Bar, Trent Bridge Inn, Larwood & Voce, The Embankment, Brewhouse & Kitchen.

How to get tickets

Visit the ticket office at the ground which is open on match days or go to www.eticketing.co.uk/nottsccc

Further information

Visit the website at www.trentbridge.co.uk