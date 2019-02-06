Air pollution restrictions 'no concern' for potential woodburner owners

The owners of a stove showroom have reassured people in Nottingham that new legislation won’t mean their woodburners are banned.

Kimberley Fireplaces and Stoves moved to allay concerns after the news that wood-burning stoves and open fires will face restrictions under the government's latest plans to tackle air pollution.

There are plenty of styles to choose from

The Clean Air Strategy, designed to deal with air pollution in England, aims to reduce particulates across much of the country by 2030. Part of that goal includes banning the sale of the most polluting fuels and ensuring that only the cleanest stoves are available for sale by 2022; from that date, all wood-burning and multi-fuel stoves must have an Ecodesign Ready label from the Stove Industry Alliance.

Amy Oldham, part of the team at the family-run firm on Kimberley’s Main Street, said the changes are great news for the consumer and supplier alike as it guarantees the best possible quality.

“Ecodesign is a new set of requirements that affect a wide range of energy-related products, including wood-burning and multi-fuel stoves, as a result of a European-wide programme to lower emissions,” she explains.

The idea of Ecodesign is to ensure cleaner combustion and stricter regulations – stoves will need to be more efficient, burning off excess gases before they can reach the atmosphere – and it will replace the current standard set by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

New rules are 'good news' for customers, as they ensure their new stoves will be the best quality

“Here at Kimberley Fireplaces and Stoves, we already only sell the cleanest-burning DEFRA-approved stoves,” adds Amy. “Many manufacturers have begun to adapt their stoves to comply to the new regulations, so we already have a very wide selection of stoves meeting these new standards.

“We also want to reassure customers that any DEFRA-approved stove bought or installed before the Ecodesign label comes into effect will be fine to use and you won’t have to buy another stove after 2022.”

She compared the changes to the phasing out of incandescent lightbulbs by the EU, which began in 2009; by 2020, the move is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 15 million tonnes a year.

“It’s a similar thing with wood-burning stoves, with the end result being only clean-burning stoves. It means that the design of stoves will have to change in future by adapting the air controls and baffling to ensure a strict standard – this is going to get rid of the cheaper, lower quality stoves available from countries such as China which can currently be purchased very cheaply from the internet.”

Ensure you check out all the safety ratings of your stove and your supplier

Kimberley Fireplaces and Stoves also offers an array of gas and electric fires and stoves, surrounds, beams and hearths, and offers a professional service from start to finish, including fitting and installation.

The friendly team offer free surveys to see what type of fireplace or stove would work best in your home. For more information, and to arrange a no-obligation visit, see www.kimberley-fires-stoves.co.uk or visit their showroom at 54 Main Street, Kimberley.