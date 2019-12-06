8 of the best pubs in Mansfield - according to Google reviews
If you’re looking for somewhere in Mansfield to relax and have a pint, there are plenty of places to choose from - but you shouldn’t settle for less than the best.
These are eight of the best pubs in Mansfield, according to Google reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. The Garrison
4.8 out of 5 stars. Went once and had to keep going. I love the atmosphere amongst the real people of the world. Really friendly towards newcomers. Google reviewer
2. The Brown Cow
4.5 out of 5 stars. Fantastic atmosphere. We were up from Cornwall and popped in to see a friend play in his band. Warm welcoming staff, friendly guests and a good time had by all! Google reviewer
3. The Railway Inn
4.4 out of 5 stars. Fantastic food, all locally sourced. Bar and kitchen staff friendly. Doesn't look much from the outside but well worth walking in to. Google reviewer
4. Ladybrook Mansfield
4.4 out of 5 stars. Friendly great landlords. Good BEER. Google reviewer
