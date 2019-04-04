21 words and phrases you will only understand if you come from Nottinghamshire

Of course this list is just the tip of the iceberg - there are hundreds of expressions in the Nottinghamshire dialect - so feel free to share more local lingo on our Facebook page.

"Ay-up duck!" A common greeting around these parts, in which 'ay-up' means 'hello' and 'duck' is a term of endearment.

Ya dotti sodd A term used to describe someone who is dirty, looks a little scruffy or has done something you're not too impressed with.

Bobbo A local term for a horse........"you goin' off to ride yer bobbo?"

Guzgogs We're not sure this word for gooseberries makes them sound particularly tasty.

