Here's a look at some of the famous people born in and around the county.

1. Andrew Cole The free-scoring former Newcastle United, Manchester United and England striker is from Lenton

2. Rebecca Adlington The two-time Olympic swimming champion was born in Mansfield and has a pool in her home town named after her.

3. Richard Bacon The former Blue Peter presenter and TV and radio personality was born in Mansfield.

4. Bruce Dickinson Dickinson found fame as the lead singer of the world-renowned band Iron Maiden - a long way from being born in Worksop.

