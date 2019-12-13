10 of the best places for fish and chips in Mansfield - according to TripAdvisor
Fish and chips are a beloved British classic, so finding the place that serves up the best is like finding the holy grail.
These are the top 10 places serving fish and chips in Mansfield, according to TripAdvisor - and this is what the reviews are saying.
1. Golden Eagle Mansfield
"The fish and chips is the best I have ever had anywhere and I know my fish and chips.The portion size of the fish is large and the batter is light and not greasy, served with chips." Oakleaf Close, NG18 4GH
"For the mains three of us had fish and chips which were to die for. Absolutely stunning. Really glad we got recommended this place and we're definitely going to return." 8 Church Street, Edwinstowe, NG21 9QA