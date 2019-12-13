Did your favourite place make the cut?

10 of the best places for fish and chips in Mansfield - according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips are a beloved British classic, so finding the place that serves up the best is like finding the holy grail.

These are the top 10 places serving fish and chips in Mansfield, according to TripAdvisor - and this is what the reviews are saying.

"The fish and chips is the best I have ever had anywhere and I know my fish and chips.The portion size of the fish is large and the batter is light and not greasy, served with chips." Oakleaf Close, NG18 4GH

1. Golden Eagle Mansfield

Golden Eagle Mansfield
"I have been visiting Fillets Mansfield every week for the past 8 years and it is without doubt the best fish and chip restaurant I have dined in." Unit a-B Fulmar Close, NG19 0GG

2. Fillets Takeaway

Fillets Takeaway
"Best fish and chips for miles around. Friendly staff, great fish and chips, lovely crisp batter, excellent mushy peas." 116A Chesterfield Road North, NG19 7JD

3. Nicks Chippy

Nicks Chippy
"For the mains three of us had fish and chips which were to die for. Absolutely stunning. Really glad we got recommended this place and we're definitely going to return." 8 Church Street, Edwinstowe, NG21 9QA

4. Launays

Launays
