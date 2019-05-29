10 of the best Chinese restaurants in Nottinghamshire
Fancy a cheeky chow mein or a dainty dim sum but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen?
We've been taking a look at some of the best Chinese restaurants across Nottinghamshire as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers. If Indian food is more to your liking, take a look at this.
1. China Rose, Rainworth
"We ordered from the eat as much as you like menu. Well cooked, well presented and the service was excellent."
Google
other
2. Mandarin Palace, Worksop
"We went for the first-class banquet option which was 16 per head. They were full-sized portions, great food, great value."
Google
other
3. Ocean Pearl, Worksop
"Ocean Pearl has a nice banquet with a good selection of starters. Best ones are prawn toast and ribs. Also love the crispy duck."
Google
other
4. Winner City, Farnsfield
"Winner City is our favourite Cantonese restaurant in easy reach of Mansfield. The food is very good."
Google
other
View more