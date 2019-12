Moving home is a big decision and knowing where to start can be intimidating.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to looking at homes, look no further than this list - these are 10 great homes in Mansfield that are available to buy right now for under £80k.

1. Three bedroom terraced house, Leeming Lane South This house is described as being like "a tardis" in its listing as it is much more spacious than it would initially appear. Offers in the region of 79,950 Rightmove other Buy a Photo

2. Two bedroom terraced house, Beresford Street Situated near Mansfield station, this property benefits from a garden to the front and rear, an extended downstairs bedroom and two double bedrooms on the first floor. Offers over 70,000 Rightmove other Buy a Photo

3. Two bedroom terraced house, Vale Road This mid terraced house comes with two reception rooms, a garden to the front and rear and is in close distance of Mansfield Woodhouse town centre and its various amenities. Offers in the region of 75,000 Rightmove other Buy a Photo

4. One bedroom end of terrace house, Chaucer Street Situated in walking distance of the town centre, this property would be perfect for a couple. It benefits from a lounge, kitchen, shower room and wooden constructed lean to conservatory area. Offers in the region of 65,000 Rightmove other Buy a Photo

