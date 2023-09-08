Who can you spot in these fabulous retro pictures of Mansfield hairdressers?
Whether your hairdressers is a cut above or leaves you feeling like a million quid – hair people love their hairdressers.
By Lucy Ball
Published 10th May 2020, 08:51 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
So to honour the dedicated staff who spend hours on their feet talking about your holidays and making you look your best here are some throwback pictures from the 2000s of Mansfield’s hairdressers.
Who can you spot? Has your salon made the list?
