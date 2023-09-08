News you can trust since 1952
TC's Hairdressing team are from left, Lucy Moore, Tracy Moore owner, Rachel Booth and Sharon Wicks in 2009TC's Hairdressing team are from left, Lucy Moore, Tracy Moore owner, Rachel Booth and Sharon Wicks in 2009
Who can you spot in these fabulous retro pictures of Mansfield hairdressers?

Whether your hairdressers is a cut above or leaves you feeling like a million quid – hair people love their hairdressers.
By Lucy Ball
Published 10th May 2020, 08:51 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

So to honour the dedicated staff who spend hours on their feet talking about your holidays and making you look your best here are some throwback pictures from the 2000s of Mansfield’s hairdressers.

Who can you spot? Has your salon made the list?

Alison Wardle got her head shaved in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity at the Sherwood Inn in Mansfield Woodhousein 2008. Hairdresser Amanda Fedulow from Room 512 in Sutton in Ashfield is pictured at work.

1. Head shave

Alison Wardle got her head shaved in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity at the Sherwood Inn in Mansfield Woodhousein 2008. Hairdresser Amanda Fedulow from Room 512 in Sutton in Ashfield is pictured at work. Photo: Anne Shelley

The team from Keith Hall hairdressers, nominated in the 2009 Chad Business Awards

2. Buisness Awards

The team from Keith Hall hairdressers, nominated in the 2009 Chad Business Awards Photo: Anne Shelley

Mansfield-based hairdresser Alison Bell hosted a charity gala in aid of Breast Cancer UK in 2009

3. Hairdressing gala

Mansfield-based hairdresser Alison Bell hosted a charity gala in aid of Breast Cancer UK in 2009 Photo: JP

Gail Horsley got her head shaved for the Meningitis Trust in 2010

4. Braving the shave

Gail Horsley got her head shaved for the Meningitis Trust in 2010 Photo: Angela Ward

